XTX Topco Ltd Takes $328,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

