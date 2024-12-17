12,953 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 163,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 168.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Busey by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

