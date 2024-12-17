XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2,302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,048 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $5,610,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.63%.

BNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

