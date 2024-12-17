XTX Topco Ltd Invests $348,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Medifast by 148.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Medifast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.11. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.50. Medifast had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

