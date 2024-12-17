HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) versus Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head-To-Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises 16.25% 65.33% 22.92% Tucows -25.48% -490.14% -11.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Tucows”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $30.29 million 1.11 -$4.19 million $0.24 6.71 Tucows $356.14 million 0.53 -$96.20 million ($8.29) -2.05

Volatility & Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Tucows on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

