Critical Analysis: Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Copper & Gold and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 3 1 3.25 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Western Copper & Gold presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 300.94%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Pacific Booker Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -53.00 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.04) -14.40

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -187.07% -85.93%

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

