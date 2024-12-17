Analyzing Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Talos Energy and Viper Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Viper Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.28, suggesting a potential upside of 65.68%. Viper Energy has a consensus price target of $58.27, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 3.95% -1.98% -0.86% Viper Energy 24.65% 6.72% 4.98%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Talos Energy and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Viper Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.46 billion 1.21 $187.33 million $0.54 18.19 Viper Energy $835.80 million 11.53 $200.09 million $2.33 21.96

Viper Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Talos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

