Reviewing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Kodiak Sciences 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.73, suggesting a potential upside of 372.49%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $43,000.00 10,044.75 -$327.27 million ($1.56) -1.32 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$260.49 million ($3.65) -2.22

Kodiak Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -223,139.98% -52.13% -41.29% Kodiak Sciences N/A -84.52% -45.40%

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

