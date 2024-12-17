XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,574 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 204.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 564,068 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 468,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

