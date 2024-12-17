XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,033 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TGS opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.