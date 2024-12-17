XTX Topco Ltd Buys 46,219 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 143,957 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 526,016 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 610,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 240,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 800,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,356.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,381,362.14. The trade was a 98.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 846,597 shares of company stock worth $4,393,946 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.68.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

