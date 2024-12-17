Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genesco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Genesco by 1,627.4% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 54.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 256.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $484.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.47. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.73 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

