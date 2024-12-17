XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 11,557 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of EZCORP worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 201,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $8,372,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in EZCORP by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $653.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $822,725.64. This represents a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,608.11. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

