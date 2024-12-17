Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.19.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
