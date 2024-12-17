XTX Topco Ltd Has $358,000 Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after acquiring an additional 489,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after purchasing an additional 413,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 135,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.42 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.