XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,044 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 75.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

DAC opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.16 million. Danaos had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

