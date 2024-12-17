XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 195,845 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in WaFd by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,923,000 after purchasing an additional 253,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WaFd by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at WaFd

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

