XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 71,844 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Sutro Biopharma worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Our Latest Report on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.