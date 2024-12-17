XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,766.56. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $1,185,871. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

