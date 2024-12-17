XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,066 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

