XTX Topco Ltd Sells 10,290 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 547.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 35.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

