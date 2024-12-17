Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,820 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

