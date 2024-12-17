National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 7,500 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDIV opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

