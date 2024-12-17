National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vontier were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after buying an additional 679,651 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,954,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,510,000 after purchasing an additional 415,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vontier by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,011,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNT opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

