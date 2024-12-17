National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 62.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $1,181,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,791,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,445,556.40. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,132. This trade represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,110 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.11 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Snap Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

