National Bank of Canada FI Sells 44,379 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the bank's stock after selling 44,379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI's holdings in Banco Santander were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

