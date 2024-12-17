National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $90.96 and a 12-month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.