Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

