National Bank of Canada FI Buys 3,398 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 2,265.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 63,206 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,250. This represents a 52.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,117 shares of company stock valued at $27,140,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

