Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Affirm were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Affirm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.0% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,838. The trade was a 38.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,380,667 shares of company stock worth $88,399,613. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Affirm Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

