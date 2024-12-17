iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1,823.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 517,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

