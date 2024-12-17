Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,755 shares of company stock worth $8,680,862. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

