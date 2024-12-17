National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.