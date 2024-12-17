National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,114,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,499,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,686,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 407.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter.

DWAS stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

