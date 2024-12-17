National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

