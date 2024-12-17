Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

