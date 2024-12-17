National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

