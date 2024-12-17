National Bank of Canada FI Has $224,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2,404.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 511,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

