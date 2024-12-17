National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.5 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

