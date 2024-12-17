National Bank of Canada FI Has $234,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

