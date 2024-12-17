SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9,796.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 55.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,914.10. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $1,864,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,835. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,058 shares of company stock worth $7,245,697. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

