Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 974.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $209,306.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,894.84. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

