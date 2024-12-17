National Bank of Canada FI Takes $201,000 Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPHE. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

