National Bank of Canada FI Has $186,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 955,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,977,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,745,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

NYSE:CMA opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 71.00%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,326.79. The trade was a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $470,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,821.60. This trade represents a 31.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

