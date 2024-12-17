National Bank of Canada FI Sells 305 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $507,000. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 261,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 122.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,821.34. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 15,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.72, for a total transaction of $6,127,965.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,408,369.28. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,290 shares of company stock worth $17,959,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LAD opened at $381.06 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $405.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

