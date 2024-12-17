National Bank of Canada FI Invests $219,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $479,997.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,343.28. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,883. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,091 shares of company stock worth $12,027,697 in the last 90 days. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

DLB opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

