Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIN. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,377,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 678.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 182,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 211.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 144,743 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,360,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

