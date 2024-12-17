Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Colliers International Group worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.49.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.