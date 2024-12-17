Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 758.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,194 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,925,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,982,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 261,513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after buying an additional 858,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REYN

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at $196,390.75. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,820.20. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.