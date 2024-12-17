Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,046,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

